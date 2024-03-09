A number of pigs have died following a fire in Co Tyrone.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service says it attended a farmyard shed fire in the Gorey Road area of Dungannon at 9.30pm on Friday March 8.

A statement added: "Fire appliances were mobilised from Dungannon, Pomeroy, Cookstown, Portadown, Omagh and Dungiven.

"Firefighters used breathing apparatus, water and foam jets to extinguish the fire.

"Sadly a number of livestock (pigs) died at the incident and the cause of the fire is still being investigated."

The Fire Service confirmed it left the scene just after at 12.30am.

