The brother of a missing woman has appealed to her to 'please come home'.

Paula Elliott, who police have described as high risk, was last seen leaving the Sprucefield Court area of Lisburn on March 5.

The 52-year-old was wearing a silver Puffa coat, black leggings and multi-coloured trainers.

David Birney, who has been out looking for his sister, told UTV the family is concerned.

David said: "Just come home, Paula. We are concerned beyond words can say. We have always been there for her."

Appealing for the public's help, David said: "The smallest bit of information is useful. Doesn't matter how small, any dash cam footage or any CCTV footage, anything..."

Earlier this week, police said Paula was driving a red Citroen C4 car which was found a short time later parked near the Lagan Towpath.

On Friday night, officers issued a specific appeal for witnesses and information.

Paula Elliott Credit: PSNI

A spokesperson said: "We are reaching out to two fishermen who were on the Lagan Towpath between Bridge Street and the Tullynacross Road on Tuesday evening, between 9pm and 10pm, to make contact with police.

“We believe they may have seen Paula walking in the area around this time."

The police spokesperson added: "We would ask Paula, or anyone who noticed a woman matching Paula’s description in this area, to contact us immediately at Lisburn station on 101, quoting reference number 1840 05/03/24.”

