PSNI APPEAL

A fresh appeal has been issued by the PSNI over the murder of a police officer 30 years ago today .

Constable John Haggan was shot dead in what detectives have described as a sickening attack.

He was murdered while off duty at a greyhound stadium in Belfast in March 1994. He was approached by two gunmen from behind and shot in the head at close range. He was then shot again as he lay on the floor of the members bar.

The 33-year-old father-of-two was with his pregnant wife and friends at the time. Detectives would like to speak with anyone who saw the gunmen or a Seat Ibiza that was used as a getaway car.

CRASH

A man has been left with potentially life changing injuries after a serious collision near Gilford. Two vehicles collided on the Banbridge Road shortly before 11pm last night.

The Fire Service along with ambulance service were called to the scene. A second driver also suffered injuries which aren't thought to be serious.

REFERENDA

Voters in the Republic of Ireland have overwhelmingly voted to reject a number of changes to the Irish Constitution.

A total of 74% said no to changes around references to care in the constitution, the largest ever rejection in an Irish referendum. Meanwhile changes to provisions around care were also rejected with 64% saying no.

The government in Dublin has acknowledge it failed to articulate why people should have voted yes.

IWD MARCH

Two speakers scheduled to appear at the Belfast’s International Women’s Day rally yesterday withdrew for their own protection, the organisers have said. More than 1,000 marchers took part in the rally behind this year's slogan of 'peace and courage'.

Reclaim the Agenda said that one of the speakers withdrew because of the ‘increasingly hostile environment experienced by refugees and asylum seekers’.

The second speaker, withdrew after witnessing online abuse.

MOT

The Infrastructure Minister has ruled out the privatisation of MOT services in Northern Ireland. Ahead of a debate in the Assembly tomorrow on MOT waiting times John O'Dowd has said calls for Northern Ireland to adopt a similar model to Great Britain of authorised garages carrying out the tests would not be supported.

RUGBY

Irelands hopes of a grand slam in the 6 nations were ended in a last minute defeat against England.

It was the last kick of the ball that secured a 23-22 victory for Ireland's opponents. Ireland's head Coach Andy Farrell said England deserved their win. From Twickenham here's our sports correspondent Ruth Gorman.

FOOTBALL

Linfield have retained the Bet McLean Cup thanks to a 3-1 win over Portadown at Windsor Park.

A goal from Ben Hall, an own goal and a goal from Rhys Annett secured the victory for David Healy's side this afternoon.

