The fallout from revelations surrounding the Army agent Stakeknife has been raised at Stormont.

Operation Kenova published its interim findings last week, saying the top agent operating within the IRA during the Troubles had cost more lives than he saved.

Some MLAs have criticised the Government for failing to apologise for its role at the time, while unionists say an apology from Republicans has not gone far enough.

On Friday, the First Minister and Sinn Féin Vice President Michelle O'Neill said she was sorry for all lives lost during the Troubles.

Her words, and the Kenova interim findings, were the first item raised in the Assembly on Monday.

Joanne Bunting MLA, DUP, said it is "clear that Republican leadership should acknowledge and accept these crimes were wrong and apologise to the victims and families of those who were tortured and murdered".

Linda Dillon MLA, Sinn Féin, said: "Let me be very clear in saying the party are wholeheartedly committed to healing the wounds of the past and playing our part whatever way we can."

UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt said: "I don't think an apology cuts it.

"As party leader at Haass-O'Sullivan and Stormont House, I called for acknowledgement statements from all parties and I think we should all acknowledge that nobody's hands are clean."

Others are also critical of the Government's stance on the report and legacy in general.

Nuala McAllister MLA, Alliance, said: "This report also underlines the folly of the UK Government's approach to legacy.

"Operation Kenova shows that legacy investigations can be conducted successfully with new information and evidence uncovered and comfort and clarity given to families and surviving victims."

Matthew O'Toole MLA, SDLP, said: "The response of the UK Government to simply gloss over this to not even engage with the detail of the interim report, let alone offer the apology Jon Boutcher asked for, is utterly unacceptable and offensive to the families and offensive to the rest of us in this society - a pathetic indictment of this current UK Government."

The Government has said it will not comment on the Kenova findings until the final report is published.

