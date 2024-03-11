Play Brightcove video

Cillian Murphy speaking in 2006 to UTV about his film Breakfast on Pluto

Cillian Murphy was hailed a 'master of his craft' after picking up the Oscar for best actor, but his talent has long been known to Irish audiences.

Earlier in his career he starred in the film Breakfast on Pluto, shot largely in Northern Ireland, and UTV caught up with him at the red carpet premiere in 2006.

"I fell in love with the character from the moment I read the book, then when I read the screenplay and also the opportunity to work with Neil [Jordan, director], so it was very exciting," Cillian said.

His performance in the role saw the Co Cork-born star win the 2007 IFTA award for best actor, and also saw him nominated for a Golden Globe award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy.

"I'm just thrilled you know, it's very nice to be recognised for the work that you've done and everybody in the film worked so hard," he said.

"But you know it's not why we do it, but nevertheless it's very satisfying."

Cillian, whose previous film credits at the time had included 28 Days Later and Batman Begins, spoke of the power of storytelling whatever the budget.

He said: "No, I think it's the story you're trying to tell, whether that requires a lot of money to tell it, or not so much money to tell it, doesn't make a difference, it's whether the story is worth telling.

"I hope all the movies I've done have been quality so far."

Back to the present day Murphy won the Oscar for best actor for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer.

The 47-year-old, who is from Douglas, Cork, said he was “overwhelmed” by the win and is “a very proud Irishman”. He dedicated the award for his performance as Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, to “peacemakers everywhere” and thanked his “partner in life and art” Yvonne McGuinness and his two sons, Malachy and Aran.

At the end of his speech, he spoke in Irish, saying “go raibh maith agat” which means “thank you very much”.

Murphy’s Oscar win follows other successes on the awards circuit – with a Golden Globe, a Bafta and a Screen Actors Guild award bagged for his starring performance in Oppenheimer.

Brothers College Cork of Principal David Barry in front of portrait of Cillian Murphy. Credit: PA

In Cork, the principal of his old school said Murphy was an inspiration.

David Barry, the principal of Murphy’s former school, said they are “absolutely delighted”. “Presentation Brothers College are delighted for Cillian and his family on his success in winning the Oscar. We’re so proud to have one of our past pupils so successful on the world stage,” Mr Barry told the PA news agency. “The whole community is delighted and we want to congratulate Cillian on his fantastic success. “Hopefully when he’s back in Cork he might be able to visit us.” He added: “I suppose from his speech last night you can see that he was very supportive of everyone who helped him in his journey to winning the Oscar, he’s very clear and grounded in where he’s from as well and that comes from his own family background where he had supportive parents and a supportive family now. “Your roots are really important and Cillian has worked abroad so often, but really never forgets his roots and visits his parents regularly. “Because he has such a busy schedule getting back to Ireland and Cork brings him back to who he is really.”

Cillian Murphy celebrates with his Oscar.

Asked whether students would be inspired by his win, Mr Barry said: “Oh absolutely. “The students here have always been big fans of him, even before Oppenheimer. “We’ve a big piece of artwork from our senior arts students – we did a collage made out of aluminium tins in the character of Tommy Shelby (Murphy’s character in the hit TV show Peaky Blinders) and that’s up in the school corridor. “He’s always about for us really in our thoughts as the kids walk through the corridors every day.” Mr Barry added: “The harder you work, the luckier you get. So if you put in the efforts you will get the rewards eventually, no matter what field you’re in.” A post from the President of Ireland’s account on X, formerly Twitter, said that it was a “wonderful achievement” and the win was “so appropriately dedicated” to the peacemakers. Ireland’s deputy premier Micheal Martin said that Murphy gave an “outstanding” performance in a film “that will stand the test of time”. Mr Martin, who is also a Corkman, said: “At Lee side in Cork, (we’re) delighted for him and for his wonderful family and the nation as a whole all rejoice in a well-deserved Oscar award for Cillian Murphy.” Culture Minister Catherine Martin said the award was “a fitting recognition” of Murphy’s “immense” talent. “Long a favourite of Irish audiences on stage and screen, he has since shown himself to be a master of his craft and has secured his place among the world’s greatest actors,” she said. “This Oscar success is no more than he deserves and I wish him every success in all his future films.”

Ryan Gosling performs 'I'm Just Ken' at the Oscars.

She also congratulated the cast and crew of Poor Things, co-produced by Dublin-based Element Pictures, which secured 11 Oscar nominations and won four awards. The minister said 2023 “was a hugely successful year for Irish film production and Irish talent”, and added: “I hope this Academy Award is a starting point for more success and acclaim for the large pool of talent existing in the Irish film industry.” Desiree Finnegan, chief executive of Screen Ireland, said that Murphy has delivered many “outstanding” performances in Irish films such as Disco Pigs, The Wind That Shakes The Barley, and more recently in Small Things Like These. “We hope that the next generation of Irish film-makers and artists watching Cillian bring his Oscar home will be inspired to continue the pursuit of their craft in the Irish film industry,” she said. Ireland’s ambassador to the US, Geraldine Byrne Nason, congratulated all Irish Oscar winners, and said it was a “great night for the Irish”.

Cillian Murphy on his BAFTA awards success.

