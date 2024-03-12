Police are making inquiries following the appearance of a number of posters in the name of a loyalist paramilitary group.

The posters, which have appeared at bus stops in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast, bear the name of the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

They call for criminals involved in loan sharking or drug dealing to be reported to local political representatives.

A PSNI spokesperson said police are investigating and are appealing for information.

“Inquiries are currently under way after the posters appeared recently in and around the Newtownards Road area,” they said.

“We would appeal to anyone with information or who noticed suspicious activity in the area to contact police on 101.”

SDLP councillor Seamas de Faoite has condemned the appearance of the posters and called for their removal.

“The appearance of these posters at bus stops which are used by the entire community is an extremely sinister and unwelcome development. References to criminality are particularly galling, given the UVF’s position as a proscribed organisation that has terrorised its own community for decades,” he said.

“Anyone who has knowledge of criminal activity or exploitation of vulnerable people should report it to the relevant authorities, but people do not need to take any lessons from the UVF when it comes to upholding the law.

“These posters are intimidating in nature and designed to cause fear in the local community. They should be removed as soon as possible and I’d urge anyone with any information about them or the UVF’s continued criminality and paramilitary activity to come forward to police.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.