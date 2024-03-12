Public transport workers in Northern Ireland vote to reject five percent pay offer from Translink
Public transport workers in Northern Ireland have rejected what unions have called an “inadequate pay increase from Translink”.
In a joint statement, Unite, GMB and SIPTU confirmed their members had overwhelmingly rejected a pay increase of five percent plus a one-off payment of £1,500 for the 2023-24 financial year.
Bus and rail workers voted with majorities of approximately 70 per cent to reject the pay offer.
The unions are now set to re-enter talks with Translink over pay.
A Translink spokesperson said: “We are currently awaiting the outcome of the ballots of all grades across the organisation. At that stage we will engage with our Trade Unions on the next steps.”
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.