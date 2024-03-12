Public transport workers in Northern Ireland have rejected what unions have called an “inadequate pay increase from Translink”.

In a joint statement, Unite, GMB and SIPTU confirmed their members had overwhelmingly rejected a pay increase of five percent plus a one-off payment of £1,500 for the 2023-24 financial year.

Bus and rail workers voted with majorities of approximately 70 per cent to reject the pay offer.

The unions are now set to re-enter talks with Translink over pay.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We are currently awaiting the outcome of the ballots of all grades across the organisation. At that stage we will engage with our Trade Unions on the next steps.”

