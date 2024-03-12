UTV Vodcast: Two thirds of people 'concerned about going into Belfast city centre at night'
More than two thirds of people say they’re concerned about going into Belfast city centre at night, according to new research.
No late buses and a massive fall in the number of taxis means getting home is one of the biggest concerns for those planning to go out in the city.
The findings come as a night time Czar is being recruited for Belfast as part of a drive to build up the night time economy.
In this week's UTV Vodcast, Carol Jordan and Alison Fleming discuss the research.
