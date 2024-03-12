Play Brightcove video

More than two thirds of people say they’re concerned about going into Belfast city centre at night, according to new research.

No late buses and a massive fall in the number of taxis means getting home is one of the biggest concerns for those planning to go out in the city.

The findings come as a night time Czar is being recruited for Belfast as part of a drive to build up the night time economy.

In this week's UTV Vodcast, Carol Jordan and Alison Fleming discuss the research.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.