A multi-million pound compensation claim by owners evacuated from a Belfast apartment block due to safety concerns is to be dismissed, a High Court judge ruled today.

Mr Justice Huddleston struck out the group action brought over structural issues at the Victoria Square residential complex because a legislative time limit for mounting the case had expired.

He expressed sympathy for the “human pain” of those who have lost their homes.

Amid suggestions that the city centre development may have to be demolished, the court heard some residents could now face financial ruin.

Completed back in 2008, the building on Chichester Street contains a total of 91 apartments.

But in April 2019 all residents were told to vacate their flats following an assessment of a structural column.

Ulster Garden Villages Ltd, a charity which owns 54 of the apartments, and nearly 30 individual owners joined forces to sue the builders and architects involved in the development.

They claimed for structural defects, negligence and loss of value in a joint lawsuit estimated to be worth up to £25m.

Construction firms Farrans and Gilbert-Ash, along with architecture company Building Design Partnership, all vehemently denied any liability.

The three defendants applied to have the action struck out on the grounds that it was statute barred.

Under the terms of the Defective Premises (NI) Order 1975 (DPO), a claim for compensation had to be lodged within six years of completing work on the building.

Granting the defendants’ application, Mr Justice Huddleston held that it would be unfair to allow the case against them to continue.

“I find against the plaintiffs, they are caught by the six year time limit,” he confirmed.

The judge also rejected the claims for negligence, finding instead that the case raised issues of “pure economic loss”.

He acknowledged “the personal trauma and worry” for owners of the apartments but stressed his decision was based on policy considerations within the DPO.

Under separate building safety legislation introduced in England and Wales in 2022 following the Grenfell Tower disaster, the limitation period for enforcement of remedial work has been extended to 30 years.

Counsel for the apartment owners requested a six-month stay on the strike-out ruling amid hopes that the restored Stormont Assembly may pass a similar law and remove the legal bar on the action continuing.

Sean Brannigan KC argued: “They are completely innocent plaintiffs, some of whom will face ruin as a result of what happened.

“One is a charity, but the other 29 are private individuals who will be left without the building they paid for… they can’t live in it and it (may have to be) demolished.”

The barrister claimed the impact on clients he described as “victims” will be profound.

However, Mr Justice Huddleston refused to impose a stay on his judgment and awarded costs to the defendants.

“I appreciate there’s a lot of public interest, and a lot of human pain for those that own the apartments in question,” he added.

“But the reality is I must apply the law as it is, and it’s not for me to speculate on what the legislature will do.”

Following the judgment solicitor James Turner of O’Reilly Stewart, who represented the apartment owners, called for cross-party support to provide residents in Northern Ireland with the same level of protection on defective buildings.

“The owners of Victoria Square (apartments) are completely blameless victims in this failure to address the problems and are now victims twice over as a result of the failure of the legislature to act quickly to give homeowners in Northern Ireland the same basic protection against dangerous buildings as homeowners enjoy in England and Wales,” Mr Turner said.

“In those regions, the government has moved to protect owners and residents by extending the time they have available to get those responsible for building defects and their insurers to put things right.”

