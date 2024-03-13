A man has been told he must serve a minimum of 21 years in prison for the murder of Roy Reynolds, whose body was dumped in a reservoir in Co Antrim in 2022. Michael Campbell, 34, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, had also admitted a charge of attempting to prevent the burial of a body. A second man, Robert Fulton, 70, of Brickhill Park, Newtownabbey, was jailed for two years and four months for assisting in the disposal of a body.

Mr Reynolds, who was 54, was beaten and stabbed in a flat in Rathcoole in March 2022. Belfast Crown Court heard he had sustained more than 100 injuries. His remains were then placed in the boot of a car and taken to North Woodburn Reservoir near Carrickfergus where his semi-naked body was discovered in shallow water. Judge Mr Justice O’Hara said the murder of Mr Reynolds was “brutal in the extreme, relentless and merciless”.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.