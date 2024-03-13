Play Brightcove video

Viewers may find some of the details in this report upsetting.

A Co Antrim man who admitted murdering and dumping a father-of-two in a reservoir in Carrickfergus in March 2022 has been sentenced to 21 years.

The court heard how 34-year-old Michael Campbell of Maghaberry prison stabbed, kicked and punched Roy Reynolds in a savage attack before bundling the 54-year-old into a boot and then disposing his naked body.

His co-accused, 70-year-old Robert Mervyn Fulton of Brickhill park in Newtonabbey, was given two years and four months but has already spent time in custody so was released on license after pleading guilty to helping transport the body in his car.

Mr Reynolds sustained more than 100 injuries in what the Judge described as "brutal in the extremes, relentless and merciless. This was a savage murder".

In a statement, Mr Reynolds' family said: "We, Roy’s family, find ourselves in the midst of an unimaginable tragedy. Our beloved Roy Reynolds, affectionately known as Fobby, was taken from us far too soon.

"As we grapple with grief, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has stood by our side during this harrowing time.

"First and foremost, we extend our deepest appreciation to the members of our family and public who bravely stepped forward and shared their accounts with the authorities. Your courage in reliving painful memories has not gone unnoticed. Together, we seek justice for Roy, and your unwavering support strengthens our resolve."

The family added: "To the public, whose compassion and empathy have touched our hearts, we say thank you. Your kind words, gestures, and presence have provided solace when words fail us. Your solidarity reminds us that we are not alone in this dark hour.

"We reserve a special place of honour for the individual who reported the incident to the police. Your swift action ensured that Roy’s case received immediate attention. Your vigilance matters, and we are forever grateful for your role in bringing this tragedy to light.

"To the member of the public who discovered Roy and promptly alerted the authorities, we express our heartfelt appreciation.

"Additionally, we extend our gratitude to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Your tireless efforts in investigating this heartbreaking incident are deeply appreciated. We trust in your commitment to justice and accountability.

"Fobby was more than a name; he was a cherished brother, father, and grandfather. His twin sister, Maggie, shares our grief, as do his brother Phillip and sisters Samantha, Joanne and Donna. Roy’s legacy lives on through his daughters, Natasha and Lisa, and his three precious grandchildren: Charlie, Freya, and Ayda.

"In this time of sorrow, we kindly request privacy for our family. We need space to mourn, to remember, and to find strength in each other. Please respect our need for solitude as we navigate this painful journey."

PPS Senior Public Prosecutor Mairead Lavery said “Campbell subjected Mr Reynolds to a ferociously violent and senseless attack, inflicting a horrific catalogue of more than 100 individual injuries".

The Senior Public Prosecutor added: "After the murder he called Fulton who agreed to drive him to the reservoir where Campbell attempted to conceal Mr Reynolds’ body by attaching his remains to a cement block and putting his body in the water. Had his remains not been discovered hours later by a member of the public, these callous actions could have robbed his family of a burial."

“The prosecution team in the PPS Serious Crime Unit worked closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland, who had carried out a thorough investigation, to bring Campbell and his co-accused before the court and build a strong case against both defendants resulting in guilty pleas.

“Mr Reynolds was much-loved and his loss in these most painful circumstances have left a terrible void in the lives of his family and friends. I want to thank Mr Reynolds’ loved ones for their dignity throughout these proceedings. I hope that the conclusion of this case will bring some small sense of comfort as they attempt to rebuild their lives without him."

