The First Minister and deputy First Minister have pledged they'll be able to agree to disagree and "work through the bad days" but will still deliver for Northern Ireland.

Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly spoke to UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee in Washington where the two leaders are taking part in a series of events to mark St Patrick's day celebrations.

In one of their first joint sitdown interviews, since taking up their roles, Tracey began by asking them how long the positivity and partnership will last.

"As long as we can hold onto it," Michelle O'Neill said.

"I think we are now six weeks in the job, we are trying our very best to set the tone.

"We want to set out a very strong message of partnership, that we are determined to work together. Work our way through the challenging days, really try to do what we are doing here this week which is about trying to better people's lives at home."

Emma Little-Pengelly said: "I think there is a lot of goodwill out there, people have been very lovely... they want this hope, they want the positivity.

"Michelle and I have been very keen to get out and send that clear message that we are determined to work constructively together to deliver for people.

"Of course as Michelle has indicated there will be challenges ahead, we know that the fiscal position is very difficult, we know that it will require decisions but of course what we are determined to do is work through those things."

Ms O'Neill added: "I think it's inevitable like everything in life, you won't agree on everything but Emma and I are determined to focus on the things where we can agree.

"We just have to take the good days and the bad days and we just have to work our way through, but to be respectful of each other I think ultimately and sometimes just say we don't agree when we don't agree."

