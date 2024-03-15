Play Brightcove video

America turned green for St Patrick's - and with it was the annual exodus of political figures to Washington for the celebrations.

That was the main story for this week and discussed in this week's UTV Vodcast.

Carol Jordan and Jordan Moates discussed how it was all smiles for the new ministers and a buzz of positivity on their various engagements. But the trip, as Jordan notes, was a bit of a break from normal business and on their return there are many challenges facing the reformed Executive.

Carol and Jordan also discuss the horrific case of Roy Reynolds' murder and the frustration of those caught up in the infected blood scandal.

