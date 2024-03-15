Play Brightcove video

Kieron Black has been an artist for most of his life - living in the inspiring surrounds of coastal Co Down.

The sea very much ties in with his latest project which will be on display this weekend during one of Northern Ireland's most famous St Patrick's Day parades in Downpatrick.

He has been working out of his workshop a short distance away from the picturesque Tyrella Beach.

"It's such an open and free brief," he told UTV.

"I pitched the concepts to the council and Down Community Arts and the concepts were approved."

He added: "You're just sort of challenging yourself on a daily basis; can I make this, how can I make this, can I make it on time?"

'Myth, Maritime and Monsters' was the brief handed to Kieron this year. That brief has now materialised into large sculptures including a lobster, crab and two oysters - all of which will be on display in Downpatrick, the resting place of Ireland's saint.

Kieron will be taking part in the parade alongside his daughter.

"It's going to be something to remember," he said.

"You know, we're not performers but obviously the shells are so bespoke - it's not something you could just make and hope fits somebody on the day so I had to have somebody I was designed the costumes for."

On average, the sculptures can take more than three weeks to make - depending on its size and the weather conditions for the material drying out.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.