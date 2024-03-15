Play Brightcove video

An investigation is underway after a piece of equipment hit a car as it passed road works on the outskirts of Belfast.

The incident has been captured on dashcam and has gone viral on various social media sites.

It shows a car drive along the Shore Road out of Belfast as it goes under the motorway flyover. Just as it emerges from the other side of the bridge, a piece of equipment comes flying out from behind plastic barriers.

Those inside the car - who had been discussing the work and how well it had been handled - react with horror and screaming can be heard. A passenger can be heard shouting to the driver "you're ok, you're ok."

It happened on Tuesday and no one was seriously injured, police said.

Phoenix Energy is carrying out network reinforcement works to its gas networks on the Shore Road. It describes the work as "very important" in order to serve a growing customer base. The company which operates the gas network is placing an additional pipeline under the ground.

Prior to the work, it said there was likely to be disruption to travel, but would not close roads.

In a statement, the company said: "We are aware of an incident which occurred whereby a car passing a Phoenix Energy construction project on the Shore Road on Tuesday, 12 March was damaged by a piece of rubber testing equipment.

"Such equipment is in common use in such projects.

"The construction work is being carried out by our primary contractor and we know their representatives have been in contact with the driver and the passenger. While those in the car were understandably shaken, we understand that they were not injured.

"We are now carrying out an urgent investigation with our contractor and the manufacturer of the equipment to understand the full context of this incident. The Health and Safety Executive NI has been informed of this incident by Phoenix and as always we will fully cooperate with all relevant authorities."

Police said the matter was reported to them.

"One vehicle was damaged and no one was injured," a statement added.

