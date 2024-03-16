UTV has been named broadcast media outlet of the year at the CIPR NI Media Awards.

The broadcaster scooped a number of awards at a ceremony in Belfast on Friday evening celebrating journalistic talent and excellence.

As well as being named broadcast media outlet of the year UTV won broadcast news programme of the year and broadcast current affairs programme of the year.

UTV correspondent Gareth Wilkinson was named broadcast journalist of the year and reporter Jordan Moore picked up the best newcomer award.

Joint Chairs of the CIPR Northern Ireland group, Brittany Breslin and Sam Livingstone said: “These awards celebrate the strength of our local media and this year’s standard of entries reflected just that."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.