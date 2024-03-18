Play Brightcove video

A County Fermanagh baker who left Northern Ireland because she was 'scared' to be gay is overwhelmed by the support for the first ever Pride to be held in Enniskillen. Bernie Smith from Kinawley moved to Scotland in her twenties to go to university because she 'couldn't be open" about being a lesbian. "You just felt like you weren't being your authentic self. Always hiding a part of yourself".

The 30-year-old has moved back and settled in Northern Ireland and is now the Chairperson of Fermanagh Pride. For the first time, a Pride event will be held in Enniskillen in September following years of planning. Bernie hopes it will help those living in rural areas who are struggling with their sexuality, but also accepts not everyone will support the event. "Absolutely there will be people who won't want pride to come to our town but I would say to them it's a celebration of love. Come and see what it's about".

Belfast Pride has become one of the main events in the calendar here with thousands taking part. Other pride events have been held across Northern Ireland, including Mid Ulster and Omagh. "The support has been brilliant. Businesses have really got behind us". What we can expect is top secret at the moment. Bernie has 'absolutely no regrets' moving back to Northern Ireland.

