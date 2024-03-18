A man has been assaulted and robbed in Antrim town, police have said. The 26-year-old was attacked by two men as he walked in an alleyway adjacent to Seacash Drive at around 3.50am on Monday. The assailants punched and kicked the man and stole his phone and bank card. They then attempted to use the card to withdraw cash from a nearby ATM.

The victim was able to make off from his attackers and contact police. Police said the suspects were both described as aged in their 20s and of slim build. One was wearing a black body-warmer and had a tattoo on his left hand. The other was wearing a black jacket and flip flops.

Meanwhile, in Londonderry, detectives have appealed for information about a reported city centre assault on Sunday afternoon. It is alleged that a male was punched in the lower body by another male in the vicinity of Queens Quay, near Derry’s Guildhall at around 4pm. Detectives have appealed for witnesses to either incident to come forward.

