Stormont ministers say they're committed to bringing forward legislation to address defective buildings at the earliest opportunity.

In a joint statement, following a meeting about the Victoria Square apartments, the Finance, Environment and Communities minsters said they are united with a single focus of supporting residents.

The Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons, Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald and Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir met this afternoon to discuss the issues affecting the Victoria Square apartments.

The Ministers said afterwards: “We are committed to working together to do what we can to help and support the residents as much as possible during what is a very distressing time.

“These are complex matters which will involve the transfer of functions and updating of legislation. However, we are committed to bringing forward legislation to address defective buildings at the earliest opportunity, pending agreement of the Executive and the Assembly.”

In respect of rates the Ministers added: “Ministers have agreed to work together to see if Land & Property Services can be provided with the necessary evidence to enable them to review the current and historic rates liability.

“We are united with the single focus of supporting the residents.”

