Members of a trade union representing lecturers at further education colleges in Northern Ireland have voted to reject a pay offer.

The lecturers were offered a 5% increase as well as an unconsolidated payment of £1,500.

It comes after industrial action over pay.

Members of the NASUWT voted against accepting it.

The union said 87% of the members voted in favour of rejecting the offer, with a turnout of 63%.

Meanwhile, the union said that 71% of members said they were prepared to take further strike action, and 93% said they were prepared to take further action short of strike action.

The NASUWT said its National Action Committee will consider the results of the member survey before deciding on the union’s next steps.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, urged the Stormont Economy Minister Conor Murphy to urgently engage with the union.

“Northern Ireland’s further education lecturers are fed up with being treated as second class teachers by successive ministers for the economy and the college employers,” he said.

“NASUWT further education lecturers have sent a clear signal that they are not prepared to let the pay gap widen with teachers in schools.

“The minister for the economy must now urgently engage with the NASUWT to develop a plan which will close the pay gap in education in Northern Ireland.”

Maxine Murphy-Higgins, NASUWT Northern Ireland policy casework official, added: “For too long, further education lecturers have watched the pay gap widen. They are now faced with a situation where the gap will widen further. The union is not surprised that members have voted to reject this offer.

“The current pay situation in further education is a shambles which reflects the dysfunctional situation on the lecturers’ negotiating committee where the employers seem unable to work with each other never mind the trade unions”.

“It is now incumbent on the minister to fix the negotiating arrangements, stop the redundancy process, increase pay and ensure that lecturers have working conditions which are statutorily compliant and capable of enticing new lecturers into the colleges.”

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly on Tuesday during questions for his department, Mr Murphy said he hoped the trade unions would take up the pay offer.

“What we’re trying to do with the amount of money available today is trying to get a settlement for this year to try and give people some support and agree together to set that trajectory for future years in terms of aligning that with with teachers,” he said.

“So that’s my clear objective. I know that they’re currently considering that offer. I hope that they do take it up but nonetheless, regardless of what happens terms this year, my objective for further years I’ve made it very clear to the the unions that represent the further education lecturers.”

