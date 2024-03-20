Play Brightcove video

Simon Coveney has ruled himself out as a candidate for the Fine Gael leadership in the wake of Leo Varadkar’s resignation.

It comes as Irish government ministers rejected calls for an early general election, including from First Minister Michelle O'Neill, as the focus shifts to the race to succeed Mr Varadkar.

Mr Coveney said he suspects there will be more than one candidate to lead the party.

The Enterprise Minister was defeated by Mr Varadkar when he ran for the leadership in 2017.

He told RTE that “I had my chance” at the Fine Gael leadership, adding: “No, I made a decision quite some time ago that I wouldn’t stand in another leadership contest.

“I had my chance and wasn’t successful the last time. I think there’s a lot of talent in the party.”

He added: “The Fine Gael national executive meets this evening, it’s an emergency meeting effectively to put in train now a process to elect or select a new leader.

“If there is more than one candidate, and I suspect there may well be, then there’ll be hustings around the country but we believe as a party we can get all of this done in the space of about 18-19 days.”

Asked whether he has a preferred candidate, Mr Coveney said: “No, I don’t.”

In an emotional address outside Government Buildings in Dublin on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar announced he would step down as premier when a successor is confirmed.

He also quit as leader of the Fine Gael party with immediate effect but made clear he does not intend to stand down as a TD for Dublin West in the Dail parliament.

Mr Varadkar said his tenure as Ireland’s leader had been “the most fulfilling time” of his life but said he no longer felt he was the best person for the job.

The announcement came after a turbulent number of weeks for the Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Green Party three party coalition.

Earlier this month, it was resoundingly beaten in two referendums on changes ministers had proposed to the Irish constitution.

Mr Varadkar’s resignation has prompted calls from Sinn Fein and other opposition parties in the Dail for a general election.

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan dismissed those demands on Wednesday, signalling a determination that the government should run its full term – which would see an election held in the first few months of next year.

Attention is now on the potential race within Fine Gael to succeed Mr Varadkar as party leader and Taoiseach.

Higher education minister Simon Harris, Justice minister Helen McEntee and Public Expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe are among the names touted as possible successors.

Fine Gael members held a parliamentary party meeting and an executive council meeting on Wednesday night.

At the first meeting it is understood Mr Varadkar pledged his unequivocal support for his successor.

Mr Varadkar said a new party leader would be in place ahead of the party’s annual conference (Ard Fheis) on April 6 – paving the way for the new taoiseach to be formally elected when the Dail returns after Easter recess.

Mr Varadkar said his decision to quit was both “personal and political”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told Mr Varadkar’s government colleagues it was time for an election.

“Rather than limping on, and rather than passing the office of taoiseach amongst yourselves again, the correct democratic route at this point is to go to the people,” she said in the Dail.

Mr Martin said the coalition was based on parties, not personalities, as he insisted the coalition could continue without Mr Varadkar.

“I remain committed to the continuation of government, to the fulfilment of our mandate and to the implementation of the programme for government,” he said.

Mr Ryan said the resignation should not disrupt the work of the coalition.

“Why would it stop us doing anything? We have work to do. At Cabinet today there was a full agenda, there will be a full agenda next week,” he said.

