An investigation is underway into the death of a young man from Downpatrick, Dean Dobbin, who was found dead in Gran Canaria.

It is understood he was found in an apartment in a resort in the south of the island.

It is thought Dean was aged in his 30s.

The SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said "to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable".

He said it is important Dean's family is kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help.

"I’d like to offer my thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the young man from Downpatrick who has tragically been found dead in Gran Canaria," said Mr McGrath.

"This will come as devastating news and will be compounded by the difficulty of it happening overseas. It is never easy to lose a loved one, but to see a young life cut short in such circumstances is unimaginable.

“I understand that an investigation is underway into the circumstances of the man’s death and the family must be kept updated at this difficult time and receive the necessary help and support.

"I hope that he can be returned to Downpatrick as soon as possible so his family can lay him to rest.

“I know that people in this area will rally around the family as they come to terms with their loss and my heart goes out to them."

