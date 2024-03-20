Leo Varadkar is to step down as Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader before the next general election in the Republic of Ireland.

He is expected to address the media at around noon on Wednesday following a cabinet meeting.

Mr Varadkar, the son of an immigrant Indian doctor, was elected Ireland's youngest and first gay Taoiseach in 2017 at the age of 38. Previously he had been health minister.

A qualified doctor born and raised in Dublin, politics had always been an ambition of his from a very young age. He entered politics at the age of 27 in 2007 and becoming party leader 10 years later.

He was Taoiseach from 2017 to 2020 and was re-appointed in December 2022. He was previously Tanaiste (deputy prime minister) and the Minister for Enterprise Trade and Investment between June 2020 and December 2022 in the coalition government.

More follows..

