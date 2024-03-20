Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said Leo Varadkar’s resignation should trigger a general election in the Republic of Ireland.

The Sinn Féin MLA was speaking after Mr Varadkar announced his decision to step down as Fine Gael leader with immediate effect, and as taoiseach once a successor is named.

“It’s not a time for a rearranging of the deckchairs,” said Ms O'Neill. “And, ultimately, it’s for the people to decide who will be the taoiseach.

“So I think it’s now over to the people, there should be an election, people should have a chance to pass their verdict, particularly after 13 years of Fine Gael in power, 13 years of failure on their part, 13 years of failure to build houses, 13 years of failure to support people through the cost of living crisis.

"So, ultimately, what we now need to see is an election."

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly referred to Leo Varadkar’s often tense relationship with unionism as she gave her reaction to his announcement.

“I think it’s fair to say that Leo Varadkar and unionism didn’t see eye to eye very often at all," the DUP MLA said.

“But, of course, you know, I do wish him all the very best as he has stepped down today.”

Alliance Leader Naomi Long paid tribute to the outgoing taoiseach, saying he had a major role to play in positive north-south relations.

“Northern Ireland and the south have a good relationship, more so than at any time in recent history, which is due in no small part to the work of Leo Varadkar and other members of the Irish Government,” she said.

“In terms of local politics, he has played his part in helping restore the Executive here twice and also contributed greatly to many challenges we have faced such as the fall-out of Brexit, the issue of legacy and has also added his voice to the chorus of those recognising the need for reform of the Stormont institutions.

“On a personal level, I always enjoyed meeting and co-operating with Leo on a wide range of topics, and he always showed a genuine interest in local issues.

"I wish him the best in whatever he decides to do now.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood MP said Leo Varadkar had "served our country with honour and integrity" as taoiseach.

He continued: “Having taken office at a fractious moment in the politics of our island and during a period of turbulence in the British/Irish relationship, he has undoubtedly played an important role providing encouragement and support for the North.

“During two periods of difficulty for devolution, the Taoiseach worked hard to support the restoration of the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement.

"Beyond warm words of encouragement, he has committed measurable resource to critical projects in the North that will bring communities closer together.

“And during the Brexit negotiations, he was a consistently strong voice for people in Northern Ireland."

UUP Leader Doug Beattie MLA said: "The sudden announcement from Mr Varadkar that he is to step down as both Taoiseach and leader of his party has come as a surprise to us all.

"On behalf of the Ulster Unionist Party, I would like to wish Mr. Varadkar every success in the future. We look forward to working with his successor in a constructive manner, fostering good relationships."

