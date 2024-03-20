The Queen has arrived in Northern Ireland at the start of a two-day visit.

Camilla was greeted by staff at Hillsborough Castle as she arrived at the royal residence on Wednesday evening.

She will undertake a series of engagements on Thursday.

The Queen was last in Northern Ireland in May 2023 when she and the King undertook a series of engagements on their first visit to the region following the coronation.

More to follow..

