The family of Megan McAlorum say her killer will "meet his maker", after hearing that he died in a car crash in England.

Megan was just 16 years old when she was brutally beaten to death and dumped in a forest on the outskirts of west Belfast in 2004.

She suffered 54 fractures to her skull.

Thomas Purcell, a member of the Traveller community, claimed to be just 16 at the time .

He served just over 17 years for murdering Megan, spending most of that in prison in Oxford, England.

Thomas Purcell. Credit: UTV

As Megan's family prepare to mark another anniversary of a girl who lit up their lives, there was confirmation that her killer died following a three-car crash in Oxford earlier this month.

"He's to meet his maker now," Geraldine McGoran, Megan's aunt told UTV.

"He never showed any remorse, never once in all those years did he even acknowledge 'I'm sorry', there was nothing, because he had nothing in him."

