The Executive is to provide £150million of additional funding towards the Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh.

The funding is set to be delivered over the next three years.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill has described the major shared school project as “world leading”.

The Executive Office said it expected the main works contract to be awarded in early summer, with construction beginning later this year.

The project will bring together six schools on the site from across the community and incorporate grammar, non-selective and special school provision.

Over 4,000 children and young people from all backgrounds, will come together on a "vibrant and dynamic campus," the Executive said.

"The schools will work together to provide a shared curriculum and a wide range of extra-curricular activities."

First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was "delighted that the Executive has pledged this funding".

Ms O'Neill added: "We have shown our commitment to this iconic and unique shared education campus, which has been long awaited for by the entire Omagh community.

"This represents significant investment in shared education and Strule has the potential to become an education campus of international renown. It will be a flagship for the shared society we all want for our children’s future.”

Michelle O'Neill, Emma Little-Pengelly and Paul Givan held a virtual meeting with the six school principals.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said it was a "hugely significant moment".

Mrs Little-Pengelly added: "The Executive has delivered on its promise and shown clearly that we are committed to our young people’s futures.

"Shared Education plays a key role in developing a peaceful and shared society, giving children and young people from different backgrounds the opportunity to learn together in an environment which encourages respect for all. Strule Campus is a vital component in the Executive’s vision of delivering a better, more peaceful and prosperous society for all.”

Paul Givan, the Minister of Education, added: “The Strule Campus will be the largest education construction project ever delivered. It is a new and pioneering approach to the delivery of education provision in Northern Ireland.

"The campus will provide a potential large-scale model of shared education, which will inform the future development of education in Northern Ireland over the coming decades.

"It will produce a wide range of educational, societal and reconciliation benefits and is a key element of the Department of Education’s promotion and development of shared education.”

Earlier this week, the Education Minister warned the project was at a “critical juncture”, with delays increasing the cost to more than £340million.

He said his department does not have the funds to cover a £170million shortfall.

