The Queen met Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly during an engagement at Hillsborough Castle.

Camilla shook hands with the Sinn Féin First Minister as well as the DUP’s deputy First Minister during an event celebrating literature in Co Down.

Ms O’Neill said it was lovely to welcome Queen Camilla at Hillsborough Castle.

“A very pleasant event, listening to locally renowned poets, recitals on the stage, a very moving event, it was great to welcome her here,” she said.

“I sent my regards to the King in terms of his health, and wished him well and also to the Princess of Wales.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly added: “Her Majesty The Queen has done huge amounts of work in terms of promoting reading and this is very much part of her Queen’s Reading Room series of events.

"It was fantastic, and the poems were absolutely amazing and very much touched on the complexity of our history, heritage and identities here which is very much part of what we have been trying to promote as well.

“It was fantastic to see the Queen, and we passed on our regards to His Majesty The King in terms of his health, and our best wishes in terms of his recovery.”

