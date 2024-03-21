The finance minister has paused rates bills for Belfast's Victoria Square apartment owners - five years after they were forced to leave their homes.

Caoimhe Archibald said legal action has also been paused on those facing legal action for not paying their bill.

She said she was working with ministerial colleagues and her focus was on finding a solution.

The move has been welcomed by apartment owners with calls for refunds of what has been paid since 2019.

A legal bid for compensation by the owners of the Victoria Square apartments failed last week after it was found to have fallen outside the terms of existing legislation, which requires claims to be made within six years of the property’s construction. Residents had to leave the apartments in 2019 after a defect was identified in a structural column. They have been unable to return yet are still subject to paying certain bills, such as rates, for their properties. Ulster Garden Villages charity owns 54 of the 91 apartments in Victoria Square. The remaining properties are owned by individuals. After the case was struck out, Assembly members have faced calls to change the law to extend the statutory time limit to 30 years. The construction of the apartments, which sit above the Victoria Square shopping complex, was completed in 2008. The limit for claims was extended from six years to 30 years in England and Wales two years ago. Earlier this week the Stormont Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons, Minister of Finance Caoimhe Archibald and Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir pledged to bring forward legislation to address defective buildings in Northern Ireland.

Ulster Garden Villages welcomed the statement from the finance minister. A spokesperson said: "This is the first piece of good news that Ulster Garden Villages has received in relation to the Victoria Square Apartments since 2019. We note that the Northern Ireland Executive is currently engaged and willing to take action around the plight of the owners; there is no doubt that this is a very positive first step. “Going forward it is the legislative change that will make a lasting difference. With that in mind we hope to engage with the political parties including the minister for communities to ascertain how these changes can take place in a timely and effective manner.

"We look forward to meeting our elected representatives and seeking their commitment to immediate action resulting in an equitable resolution for all apartment owners.” The apartments management company also welcomed the statement and called for a refund of those rates paid since 2019. "Apartment owners are in the same position now that they have been in since April 2019," it added.

"We welcome this political intervention but we need to see more including a firm timetable for the swift introduction of legislation which will extend the warranty period for new buildings. That is what will allow the owners to seek full legal redress. We will be seeking meetings with Executive Ministers in the coming days and weeks.”

