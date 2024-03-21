Irish government minister Simon Harris could be set for a clear run at becoming the next taoiseach after a series of senior colleagues said they did not intend to run for the Fine Gael leadership.

Further and Higher Education Minister Mr Harris has not yet formally declared his intention to succeed Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader and taoiseach, but he is now red hot favourite for the roles.

All other senior Fine Gael cabinet ministers have now ruled themselves out of contention.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe, Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys and Enterprise Minister and Fine Gael deputy leader Simon Coveney have all said they will not seek a nomination for the leadership.

Ms Humphrey and Ms McEntee are also among a wave of Fine Gael members to have come out publicly in support of Mr Harris.

Minister of State Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who had been touted as a possible outside in any race for the leadership, has also ruled herself out and declared support for Mr Harris.

If appointed Fine Gael leader, Mr Harris would be formally elected as taoiseach in the Dail in April following the Easter recess.

He would become the country’s youngest ever premier at the age of 37.

Leo Varadkar's resignation was described as a "political earthquake".

