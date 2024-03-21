Ulster players starred at the NFL’s International Player Pathway Pro Day on Wednesday.

Having already impressed at the NFL Combine – where college players attempted to catch the eye of scouts – Charlie Smyth and Rory Beggan had another chance to show off their skills at the University of South Florida.

Following the Combine, both Smyth and Beggan were signed by an NFL agent.

The IPP program is designed to offer elite athletes from around the world with experience in other sports - like rugby, basketball, track, Gaelic football and Australian football, among others - the opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster.

Fifteen players from eight different countries took part in Wednesday’s event.

Smyth, 22, from Mayobridge in Co Down, showed off his powerful leg once again as he comfortably slotted over from 60 yards.

“It went decent, my kick-offs went really well and then I had really good contacts on all my balls, but there’s probably one or two you’d like back” Smyth said.

“But overall I’m generally quite happy.”

Asked about his huge 60 yard kick he added: “Suppose it was nice to make it, I feel like I’ve got the leg to do it.”

Meanwhile, former Monaghan GAA goalkeeper Beggan made all 10 of his kicks during his workout.

“It went well, nice progression from the Combine in terms of the further out kicks, I was scoring them, so happy with how it went,” he said.

“60 was the best strike of the day, little bit of room to spare, so hopefully that’ll catch a few eyes.”

The goal of course for both is to get offered a contract and a spot on an NFL team’s roster.

“There were a few conversations, a few came up to me and said ‘were you at the Combine, I was like yeah, they were like that’s okay, we’ll be in touch’, then there was a few conversations there was well,” Beggan said.

“It was all positive, but again it’s only conversations, you’re just hoping something will generate over the next few days.”

