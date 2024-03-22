Two men, aged in their 50s, have been arrested by Gardaí investigating the Creeslough explosion in Co Donegal.

Ten people were killed in the explosion which ripped through a petrol station and apartment block in October 2022.

On Friday, in an update Gardaí said: "The investigation into the fatal explosion at a building complex in Creeslough, County Donegal continues "Investigating Gardaí have arrested two males (aged in their 50s) for alleged offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997. "Both men are currently detained under the provisions of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at separate Garda stations in County Donegal."

Victims of the Creeslough explosion.

It has never been given publicly stated what caused the explosion. Irish police previously said the incident was being treated as a tragic accident, with a gas leak considered as one possibility. There has been thousands of lines of enquiry and over 900 statements taken as part of the investigation.

Various Garda agencies are involved in the investigation and are being assisted by the Norwegian company Det Norske Veritas, which specialises in investigating and testing energy systems. The f our men, three women and three young people killed in the explosion were aged between five and 59. They were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan-Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, fashion student Jessica Gallagher, Celtic fan Martin McGill, Sydney native James O’Flaherty, shop worker Martina Martin, carpenter Hugh ‘Hughie’ Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.