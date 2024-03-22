Four people have been arrested in Dublin after a man was kidnapped in Belfast.

A cross-border policing operation swung into operation after a report of a man kidnapped on Thursday.

Gardaí said a " live managed-containment operation" was instigated in Dublin.

They said a car was "intercepted" on the M50 at Junction four Ballymun shortly before 10pm by armed Garda units. Four men in the car were arrested at the scene for alleged offences under the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997. A firearm, subject to technical and ballistic examination, was recovered from the vehicle. All four are currently detained at Garda stations in Dublin. In a statement, Gardaí said: "A fifth adult male occupant of the car, who was reported missing from Belfast, was found safe and well. "An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland. "Investigations are ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time."

