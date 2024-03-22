Play Brightcove video

A Belfast man allegedly abducted by an armed gang in the city and then driven across the border had initially agreed to meet to talk about money he owed, UTV understands.

It is also understood the alleged kidnapping is being linked to organised crime and gardai are investigating a possible drugs link.

The 36-year-old is back home after gardai foiled the kidnap bid on Thursday night on the outskirts of Dublin after tracking the car from Northern Ireland following a tip-off from the PSNI. And it is understood the authorities were alerted by those close to the man who sensed something had gone terribly wrong.

Four other men travelling in the car stopped outside Dublin were arrested and a gun was recovered. Gardai said the men are being questioned for alleged offences under the non-fatal offences against the person act, 1997. "An Garda Síochána continue to liaise closely with the Police Service of Northern Ireland,'' said a Garda spokesman.

"Investigations are ongoing, and no additional information is available at this time."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.