It was a week of political earthquakes, money for education and some relief for those residents of a stricken apartment block.

The Executive released funding for the Strule shared education campus this week - with the First Minister describing it as "world leading".

Jordan Moates has been reporting on the matter for years - and was at it when it was an Army barracks. He discusses the minefield it has become with costs spiralling and the composition of the campus which is to host 4,000 pupils, when it is built.

In the Republic, Leo Varadkar's sudden resignation as Fine Gael leader and taoiseach caused ripples across the world. He has said there is "no scandal" behind his sudden departure.

Simon Harris looks set to be crowned his replacement - and with it become Ireland's youngest taoiseach.

It was also a week where pressure grew on the Stormont administration to get help and support to the Victoria Square apartments residents. Rates bills have been paused, as too has legal action against those who have not been paying rates. The residents were forced from their homes in 2019 after serious defects were found in the build.

And for this week's View From Stormont, Jordan looked at the debate around assisted dying legislation. This came after the broadcaster Esther Rantzen launched a campaign for new laws and in the Republic a special oireachtas joint committee called for the introduction of legislation.

And looking ahead, Northern Ireland's MLAs head off on their Easter break, Carol and Jordan look at what they have achieved in their first few short weeks and the challenges their are facing.

