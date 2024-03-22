A taskforce has been announced to develop a plan to almost double the student population at the Ulster University’s Magee campus.

There are currently just over 5,000 students at the campus in Londonderry.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has launched a taskforce to develop and oversee an action plan to expand numbers to 10,000.

It follows a commitment to expand the campus in the 2020 New Decade New Approach deal.

The taskforce, led by Stephen Kelly, chief executive of Manufacturing NI, will include representatives from higher education, business, the trade union movement, the voluntary and community sector, government and local government.

Mr Murphy said the expansion of the campus is “key to promoting regional balance” in line with his economic vision.

“Increasing the city’s student population will be a catalyst for economic development in the North West region,” he said.

“The taskforce will put together a comprehensive plan for expansion, including the capital and infrastructure requirements, and the wider environment needed in the city for the student population to grow and thrive.”

Mr Kelly described the work as “critical for both the university and the North West”.

“I look forward to working with all taskforce members and other stakeholders, including the local community, to ensure delivery of a campus for 10,000 students at Magee, which supports the minister’s economic vision,” he said.

“There is a lot of work to do and we plan to get started immediately.”

Vice-chancellor of Ulster University Professor Paul Bartholomew will represent the university on the taskforce.

“At Ulster University, we remain completely committed to growth at our Derry/Londonderry campus, in line with our strategic commitment for better regional balance,” he said.

“We welcome the launch of this taskforce and look forward to working together with the minister, the department, and the wider taskforce to explore together how the operating environment might be developed to facilitate further and sustainable growth in Derry/Londonderry.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.