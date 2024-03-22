Play Brightcove video

A fellow member of Bobby McKee's church congregation has said the Kilkeel community is in shock following his murder.

The 69-year-old's body was discovered inside his home on Newcastle Road on Thursday afternoon with police opening a murder investigation hours later.

Mr McKee's wife was also found in the family home with serious injuries before being taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

A 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in police custody.

More than 24 hours on from the tragedy, forensic officers and police remained at the house on Friday.

Around the busy Co Down town, there was a real sense of disbelief at what had happened.

Across the road from Mourne Presbyterian Church on Greencastle Street, where Bobby was a member for many years, sits the Faith Mission Christian book shop.

Zelda Skillen who works there, knew him well.

"The whole community are just in shock at this tragic event," she told UTV.

Zelda added: "Our hearts go out to his wife and his family an his mum. We just know that their faith was their stronghold, was their rock.

"Quite a lot of people knew him, you know, a lot of people would have known his face. He always would have had a word for everybody. His wife often would've come into the Faith Mission book shop here and was a good customer.

"We just feel so much for them at this time."

UTV understands Mr McKee was also a member of Kilkeel True Blues LOL 1034.

On Thursday night, Newry, Mourne and Down Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett said: "We understand the Kilkeel and wider Mourne community will feel both shocked and saddened by what has happened today.

"Our thoughts are with the family as they struggle to come to terms with what has happened, and they have our full sympathy at this time.

"Please be reassured that our officers will be doing everything in their power to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding what has happened, and we would urge members of the public not to speculate.

Mr McKee was the brother of former TUV and UUP politician Harold. He visited the scene on Thursday.

Politicians have been paying tribute.

South Down MLA Diane Forsythe said: "There's a real numbness and shock at the tragedy that occured here. Everyone is completely devastated, heartbroken.

The DUP assembly member added: "We're keeping the family very much at the forefront of their thoughts and their prayers and I just would ask for respect for the family's privacy adn some respect for the integrity of the police investigation from throughout the community and beyond. It's such a difficult time."

TUV Leader Jim Allister said: "The tragic and violent death of Bobby McKee and the severe injuries to his wife have rightly caused widespread shock. Bobby McKee was much respected throughout the Mourne community. The circumstances of his death binds the community in grief.

"My thoughts and prayers and those of my party are with his immediate family and dear wife. We particularly think of his aged mother and our colleague, his brother Harold. May the God of all comfort be near to them through this terrible time."

Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard expressed his condolences to the family.

The South Down MP said: "My thoughts are also with his wife who is currently recovering in hospital and is thankfully in a stable condition.

"The whole community is shocked and deeply saddened. I have no doubt they will rally around to support the family in what will be difficult days ahead.

"I would encourage anyone with information to bring it forward to the police to assist with inquiries."

