A woman has been left badly shaken after seven armed and masked men entered a house, ransacked it and threw a brick at her.

A seven-year-old boy was also inside the property in Newtownards, Co Down, at the time of the incident on Thursday evening.

A police spokesperson said the woman and boy were left badly shaken, but were not physically injured.

They said officers received a report at around 9.20pm on Thursday that up to seven masked men had entered the house in the Abbot Crescent area, armed with metal bars.

“The men smashed windows and doors before ransacking contents inside the property,” the spokesperson said.

“A number of paint bombs were also thrown around, causing more damage.

“A woman in her 30s and a seven-year-old boy were inside the property at the time of the attack.

“A brick was thrown at the woman but she was uninjured and did not require any hospital treatment.

“Both individuals, however, were understandably left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

Police have issued an appeal for information.

The PSNI spokesperson added: “We are appealing for anyone with information who may have witnessed anything in the area shortly after 9pm to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1886 of March 21.”

