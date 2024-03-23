Play Brightcove video

Northern Ireland has produced sporting stars in many sports, from boxing to golf, but it has never produced a grand slam champion in tennis.

This weekend the Belfast Boat Club hosts the under 14 Euro Tennis Tour for the very first time, where stars of the future will compete at the South Belfast venue.

One local competitor is aiming to make a name for himself in the tennis world.

James McMillan, 14, has been playing the sport since he was just three-years-old.

"I just love the competitiveness of it, it's definitely good for your mental and physical wellbeing.

"I'm a very fast player, I love coming to the net playing very aggressively and I enjoy defending, I just want to be the best I can and keep working hard," said McMillan.

