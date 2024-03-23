Detectives investigating the murder of a 69-year-old man in Co Down have been granted more time to question a suspect.

Bobbie McKee was pronounced dead after his body was located in a property in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel on Thursday when officers attended following a report of concern for the safety of a couple.

Mr McKee’s wife, who is also aged in her 60s, was found inside the house with serious head injuries and is in a stable condition in hospital.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder on Thursday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Major investigation team detectives investigating the murder of Bobbie McKee in Kilkeel on Thursday have been granted a 36-hour extension for the detention of a 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of his murder.

“The investigation continues.”

Police have already said they are not treating the incident as a firearms-related report and have urged members of the public with information to contact them.

A number of tributes were paid to Mr McKee, the brother of former South Down MLA Harold McKee, who is a member of the TUV.

TUV leader Jim Allister said Mr McKee was “very much respected”.

DUP South Down MLA Diane Forsythe described a “lovely family”, adding what happened was “absolutely shocking and horrific”.

SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said the entire community has been left shocked and devastated.

