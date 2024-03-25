A man aged in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following reports of a stabbing incident in Antrim town.

Police said a man was reportedly stabbed in the chest in the Oakburn area shortly before 1.30pm on Monday.

He was taken to hospital for treatment on injuries which are said to be serious but not life-threatening at this time.

"A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, possession of an offensive weapon, and possession of a Class B controlled drug," a PSNI spokesperson said.

“He remains in police custody at this time, assisting with enquiries.

“Officers remain at the scene this evening, and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed what happened, or who has any information which might assist us with our enquiries, to get in touch. The number to call is 101."

