Four young people who died in a single-vehicle crash in Armagh on Sunday have been named locally.

Phil Mitchell, Keith Morrison, Marina Crilly and Emma Mallon were all in their 20s.

Greenpark Nursing Home in Armagh, where victim Marina Crilly worked with her mother, posted on Facebook of the "tragic news".

"It is a sad day in Greenpark today as management, staff and residents are devastated of the loss of our colleague and friend Marina. We express our deepest sympathy to the Crilly family and Marina's mum Sally also our loving colleague and friend.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sally and her family during this difficult time."

The Motorsport Hub posted on Facebook of the "awful news" of Phil Mitchell's passing.

They said: "Awful news to hear that one of the car crash victims in Armagh over the weekend was Phil Mitchell. An experienced competitor especially in the junior categories, he was the 2019 Junior Border Rally Champion. Thoughts are with the family circle at this time."

Mullans SPAR Monaghan Road posted of their "great sadness" at the passing of "our much loved colleague and friend" Emma Mallon.

Crash victim Emma Mallon was an employee at Mullans SPAR. Credit: Mullans SPAR Monaghan Road

"Emma was not only a loyal employee, but a friend to both staff and customers alike, always helpful and smiling.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Emma's parents and family and the other three families affected by this tragic accident."

Haffey Sports Grounds posted on Facebook of their shock at the sudden death of Keith Morrison.

Crash victim Keith Morrison was "integral part" of team at Haffey Sports Grounds. Credit: Haffey Sports Grounds

"Keith has been a part of the Haffey Sportsground family since he was fifteen when he came to work during school holidays.

"Since then Keith has become an integral part of our team driving lorries and tractors, maintaining sports grounds all over the island of Ireland.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been affected by this devastating accident."

The Ballynahonemore Road remains closed. Credit: UTV

A small police presence remains on the Ballynahonemore Road, where the crash involving a grey Volkswagen Golf happened just after 2am.

Police have said the driver and three passengers were all declared dead at the scene.

The road remains closed.

District Commander Superintendent Paul McGrattan said: “This is an unspeakable tragedy for the families involved, and for the wider community, who will understandably struggle to comprehend such loss of life."

First Minister Michelle O'Neill posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the "heartbreaking" news.

"My heart goes out to the families, friends, and the local communities affected by these awful tragedies. They are all in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described the crash as a “devastating incident”.

In a post on X, Sir Jeffrey said: “Tragic news coming from Armagh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the four deceased in this devastating incident.”

