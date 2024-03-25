A man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court in Newry charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother.

Bobbie McKee, 69, was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in Kilkeel, Co Down, last Thursday.

His wife Yvonne, also in her 60s, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment.

Colin William James McKee, 25, of Canal Street in Newry – who is understood to be Mr McKee’s son – appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday.

The charges of the murder of Mr McKee and attempted murder of Mrs McKee between March 19, 2024 and March 21, 2024 were read to him in court.

McKee responded “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges.

A detective constable told the court that they believed they could connect the accused to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

District Judge Peter Magill ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody until the next scheduled hearing in the case on April 17.

