Ulster Rugby has confirmed the departure of CEO Jonny Petrie "by mutual agreement".

Petrie was appointed CEO in January 2019.

In a statement Kevin Potts, CEO of the IRFU, said: "The IRFU and Ulster Rugby thank Jonny for the five years spent with Ulster Rugby and wish him well, both personally and professionally, for the future."

An interim CEO will be appointed in due course while a recruitment process is undertaken, the statement added.

