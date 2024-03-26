Families who have lost loved ones or have been affected by drugs are calling on the legal system to impose the maximum sentence for those who supply drugs.

The call comes from a bereaved mother, Pauline Duddy who lost her daughter in February 2023 to a drugs overdose. 21-year-old Jasmin was found dead at house after taking the prescription drug Pregablin along with other substances. Pauline wants to see tougher sentences for drug dealers especially those who are selling drugs to young children and the most vulnerable.

On Tuesday she met met with officials from the Department of Justice calling for change .

Pauline told UTV she strongly believes that if one drug dealer was sentenced to fourteen years they will have time to think.

"The professionals we met today was very understanding and they are taking this to the Justice Minister Naomi Long.

"They told me they will contact me in a few weeks time and the meeting was very positive."

In a statement the Lady Chief Justice's Office said: "The sentencing framework, within which judges must act is set in legislation by the Department of Justice in Northern Ireland.

"Judges cannot automatically impose the maximum sentence for those who supply drugs leading to a death."

It continued and said all factors in each case need to be taken into consideration.

However Pauline argues if drug dealers spend a longer time in prison it will save lives.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.