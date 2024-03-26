A teenager has been arrested following a stabbing attack. A 14-year-old boy was treated in hospital after being stabbed in the lower back in the Knockmore Road area of Lisburn on Monday night. A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault. A police spokesperson said officers received a report that at around 7.40pm, the 14-year-old was approached by a group of teenagers. He was stabbed in the lower back and was taken to hospital for treatment. The spokesperson said his injuries are not believed to be life threatening at this stage. “Officers attended the scene and located the suspect, a 15-year-old boy, who was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offence weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence,” they said. “He remains in police custody at this time. “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who may have been in the area or noticed any suspicious activity or who may have captured dashcam or mobile footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1745 of 25/03/24.

