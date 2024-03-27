Attorney General 'considering inquest into Covid death'

Play Brightcove video

The Attorney General is considering whether to intervene in the case of a pensioner who died after he contracted Covid within a Northern Ireland hospital. John Fleming was due to be discharged from Craigavon Area hospital back in the summer of 2020 when there was an outbreak within the haemotology and another ward. There was also an outbreak in Daisyhill in Newry.

The human cost was huge - almost half the 32 patients who contracted Covid died. A major investigation was launched - the findings described the outbreaks as ''catastrophic'' with the virus contributing to the ''premature deaths'' of most of the patients. Other failures included overcrowding, poor ventilation, poor PPE and poor state of the wards. John Fleming died on September 3, 2020. This is what his daughter Yvonne first told UTV. ''I want answers,'' said Yvonne.

"It should never have happened, he should have been here with us." UTV has seen a copy of Mr Fleming's original death certificate - it states the pensioner died from respiratory failure and Covid-19. But we have also obtained an email from the Southern Trust, sent to the family TWO YEARS later, dated September 16, 2020, confirming that after a review of Mr Fleming's note they are ''content to provide an updated death certification''. Lawyers for Mr Fleming argue that only a new death certificate can only be issued if an inquest is held and have asked the attorney general to intervene. John Fleming's daughter Yvonne has also written to Health Minister Robin Swann asking him to back her calls for an inquest. A spokesperson said: ''The department can confirm that a letter has been sent to the minister and that it is being given careful consideration.'' In a statement the Southern Trust said: ''We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to the Fleming family following the tragic death of john. ''Whilst we do not comment on any individual case, a change/update in the death certificate of a deceased patient may be communicated by The Trust to the General Register office following communication with family members. ''This is consistent with the approach adopted with the recording of deaths as per department of health chief medical officer guidance.'' Mr Fleming's daughter Yvonne said: ''I'm relieved I suppose in one way.

"Annoyed - no acceptance that he had come to his death via Covid in hospital.

" I will go for as long as it takes until I get them answers."

