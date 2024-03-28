Beachgoers are being advised to stay out of the water at the East Strand in Portrush.

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council erected signage at the site to advise against bathing and engaged directly with local water users as a precaution after being advised by DAERA Marine & Fishery Division of a report of slurry being washed onto East Strand from a culvert on Wednesday night.

DAERA are taking water samples to check bathing water quality and an update will be used by the council on Friday morning.

The council say there was no visual presence of slurry on Thursday morning.

The north coast is expected to be busy this weekend as people head to the coastal towns for the Easter holidays.

