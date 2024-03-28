Play Brightcove video

Macmillan Cancer Support has branded the latest waiting times for diagnosis and treatment in Northern Ireland as “appalling”.

The charity says the situation is “heartbreaking” and “urgent”.

The data published by the Department of Health on Thursday suggests that 2023 was overall the worst year on record for the 62-day target in Northern Ireland.

The NHS aims that 85% of patients should wait no longer than 62 days from when cancer is first suspected to confirmed diagnosis and treatment started.

In October to December 2023, fewer than one in three people (31%) with cancer started treatment within 62 days of an urgent GP referral, the lowest quarterly figure since the targets were introduced.

“The data published today is the first release since the Executive has been back in power,” Sarah Christie, Policy and Public Affairs Manager for Macmillan Cancer Support in Northern Ireland said.

“Whilst we are delighted that we finally have a full Executive to respond to this data release, these figures should serve as a stark reminder for MLAs of the situation in cancer care in Northern Ireland and the need for urgent action.

“Behind these numbers are hundreds of people waiting anxiously for treatment, and healthcare staff stretched beyond their limits. It’s unsustainable.

“Macmillan has spent the last two years calling for MLAs to get back to work and we look forward to working with the newly formed Executive to ensure cancer is a priority. However, many problems need to be addressed that will require full cooperation across Departments and informed, shared decision-making around the Executive table.

“After being published over 2 years ago, the Cancer Strategy is still waiting to be fully implemented. It needs to be urgently reviewed considering time delays and rising costs. We are calling on MLAs to work collaboratively on budgets and timeframes to ensure sustainable, long-term planning and investment in cancer services.”

