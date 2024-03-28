A community has been left “devastated” after a mother and her two young daughters were killed in a crash in Co Mayo.

Una Bowden and her daughters Ciara, 14, and Saoirse, 9, died when the car they were in collided with a lorry in the Castlegar area outside Claremorris.

The family are well known in the Maigh Cuilinn area of Co Galway and the two girls were members of several local sports groups that paid tribute.

“Three beautiful, kind, loving, caring ladies just gone in a moment,” Julie Ann Brown, of Oughterard Rugby Club, told RTE’s Morning Ireland.

Maigh Cuilinn parish priest Father Martin Whelan said a prayer service was held on Wednesday night to express the community’s grief and devastation.

Classmates of the girls attended the service.

“It was also just an opportunity for people to gather as well,” he said.

“Today and tomorrow, the schools and sports clubs will be organising gatherings as well."

Cumann Camogaiochta Mhaigh Cuilinn said it was “devastated” at the “terrible tragedy”.

“Ciara and Saoirse were both valued members of Cumann Camogaiochta Mhaigh Cuilinn.

“Ciara was a member of the U15 and 16 panels and played as recently as last Sunday. Her younger sister Saoirse was a member of the U10 team.

“Ciara, Saoirse and Una will all be greatly missed by their friends, teammates and coaches.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with David and the extended Bowden family and all of their friends and neighbours.”

We cannot possibly fathom their grief but we send them our love and support Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn

“It is with enormous sadness that Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn has learned of the tragic deaths of our neighbours and clubmates Una, Ciara, and Saoirse Bowden,” the local basketball group said on its website.

“The Bowdens were active in many sports throughout our community.

“Ciara had been selected for the Galway Area girls under-14 basketball team.

“The thoughts and prayers of everyone in Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn are with the family, friends, and teammates of the Bowden family.

“We cannot possibly fathom their grief but we send them our love and support.”

The Moycullen Handball group said it was “heart-breaking news”.

“Una and Ciara were both active members of our club and will be sadly missed.

“At this time of unimaginable grief we extend our deepest sympathies to Una’s husband David, their extended families and friends.”

